DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Reuse default components in custom components

default discord avatar
joschuadev
2 months ago
1

I would like to reuse the form from

collection-slug/create

inside my custom collection list view.



I know that I can overwrite any default components in the collection config, but is there a way to import and use the default components or do I have to build the form from scratch?

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.