Reuse default components in custom components

I would like to reuse the form from
collection-slug/create
inside my custom collection list view.
I know that I can overwrite any default components in the collection config, but is there a way to import and use the default components or do I have to build the form from scratch?
Hey @joschuadev sorry for the delay here - you can import the different fields individually from
payload/components
. We'll be making it easier to reuse Payload components in the near future, keep tabs on progress herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/293
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.