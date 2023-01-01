DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
reverting geojson field in a collection

default discord avatar
kris0x
last month
10

i was testing some stuff and put one of the fields in my collection as "point".. then i reverted the change.. but one of the records was saved with this information..



now when i want to update any element in my collection i get this error:

can't extract geokeys

saving works normally

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    delete your index



    it should be recreated automatically when you start server in dev mode

  • default discord avatar
    kris0x
    last month

    can i programatically delete the index from payload somehow ?



    or should i jump into the database and do it from there somehow

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    do it in db



    you

    could

    do it programmatically with mongoose but itd be way faster in a db tool like mongo compass

  • default discord avatar
    kris0x
    last month

    thank you, this was fixed



    i am not that strong with mongodb and nosql friends.. luckily payloadcms abstracts this aways very nicely 🫡



    also thank you for such quick response

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    absolutely! good work on the fix!

