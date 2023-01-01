reverting geojson field in a collection

i was testing some stuff and put one of the fields in my collection as "point".. then i reverted the change.. but one of the records was saved with this information..
now when i want to update any element in my collection i get this error:
can't extract geokeys
saving works normally
delete your index
it should be recreated automatically when you start server in dev mode
can i programatically delete the index from payload somehow ?
or should i jump into the database and do it from there somehow
do it in db
youcould
do it programmatically with mongoose but itd be way faster in a db tool like mongo compass
thank you, this was fixed
i am not that strong with mongodb and nosql friends.. luckily payloadcms abstracts this aways very nicely 🫡
also thank you for such quick response
absolutely! good work on the fix!
