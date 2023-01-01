Rich Text Editor error when pasting between Editors

Good morning Payload! Today I noticed that when copying the word "Test" from one rich text editor to another, it would freeze editing and start logging some errors.

Payload Version: 1.7.2

Error:

Uncaught Error: Cannot resolve a Slate point from DOM point: [object

OH WAIT - it's happening even when just typing, not just on paste

Relevant Field config:

{ name : "positionSummaryText" , label : "Summary" , type : "richText" , required : false , admin : { elements : [ "h1" , "h2" , "h3" , "h4" , "h5" , "h6" , "indent" , "link" , "ol" , "ul" , ], leaves : [ "bold" , "italic" , "underline" , "strikethrough" ], }, }, { name : "responsibilities" , label : "Responsibilities" , type : "richText" , required : false , admin : { elements : [ "h1" , "h2" , "h3" , "h4" , "h5" , "h6" , "indent" , "link" , "ol" , "ul" , ], leaves : [ "bold" , "italic" , "underline" , "strikethrough" ], }, }, { name : "positionReqText" , label : "Requirements" , type : "richText" , required : false , admin : { elements : [ "h1" , "h2" , "h3" , "h4" , "h5" , "h6" , "indent" , "link" , "ol" , "ul" , ], leaves : [ "bold" , "italic" , "underline" , "strikethrough" ], }, }, { name : "positionSkillsText" , label : "Other Skills and Abilities" , type : "richText" , required : false , admin : { elements : [ "h1" , "h2" , "h3" , "h4" , "h5" , "h6" , "indent" , "link" , "ol" , "ul" , ], leaves : [ "bold" , "italic" , "underline" , "strikethrough" ], }, },

Uncaught Error: Cannot get the start point in the node at path [] because it has no start text node.

AH FOUND IT

So....

If you have remnants of a fieldName, say it was an array

Even after clearing out the items, that's not sufficient if you wish to reuse the field name

Changing the field names to new names resolved the issue. Don't re-use field names on changed field types is the lesson here