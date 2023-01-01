Rich text internal link element returns full referenced node with all its references, how to limit

Hi All, When using an internal link within the rich text field, i get the full referenced node via GraphQL with all its sub references, this is a bit excessive as i only need the slug and title. How can i limit the depth of the link? I tested the maxDepth config property but this is ignored.
Would appreciate if somebody has a suggestion, i looked everywhere for a maxDepth setting or a way to select just a couple of fields but no luck. This feels a bit like a bug as the global maxDepth setting is there to prevent this.
Hi @mvdve - currently this maxDepth not possible to override but it would definitely be useful. If you are willing to open a feature request on our GitHub that would be great and we can take care of it in the near future!
Hi @jesschow Thanks for clarifying this. I updated my q&a discussion to a feature request. Please seehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2320
