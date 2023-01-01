DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Rich text internal link element returns full referenced node with all its references, how to limit

default discord avatar
mvdve
4 months ago
4

Hi All, When using an internal link within the rich text field, i get the full referenced node via GraphQL with all its sub references, this is a bit excessive as i only need the slug and title. How can i limit the depth of the link? I tested the maxDepth config property but this is ignored.



Rich text internal link element returns full referenced node with all its references, how to limit



Would appreciate if somebody has a suggestion, i looked everywhere for a maxDepth setting or a way to select just a couple of fields but no luck. This feels a bit like a bug as the global maxDepth setting is there to prevent this.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.