Rich text internal link element returns full referenced node with all its references, how to limit

Hi All, When using an internal link within the rich text field, i get the full referenced node via GraphQL with all its sub references, this is a bit excessive as i only need the slug and title. How can i limit the depth of the link? I tested the maxDepth config property but this is ignored.

Would appreciate if somebody has a suggestion, i looked everywhere for a maxDepth setting or a way to select just a couple of fields but no luck. This feels a bit like a bug as the global maxDepth setting is there to prevent this.