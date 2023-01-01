DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Rich text upload value is null

default discord avatar
arctomachine
3 weeks ago
5

I am trying to add uploads to rich text field. But its value is null when inspecting node with upload type.


Thumbnail is visible in editor (screenshot 1), link below thumbnail opens popup of this upload. But then it returns result as following


{
  children: [ { text: '' } ],
  type: 'upload',
  value: null,
  relationTo: 'media'
}

Upload collection has default settings.


Depth level in request params makes no difference (screenshot 2).



Why is it null and how to get url for this upload?

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @arctomachine we'll get you an answer to this shortly! Stay tuned.

  • default discord avatar
    arctomachine
    3 weeks ago

    Looks like it was lack of read access on uploads collection

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Ahh - so you got it sorted?

  • default discord avatar
    arctomachine
    3 weeks ago

    Yes, probably. It works in my current workflow now

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    great! Let us know if you run into anything else. We're trying to get through all our unanswered threads so that we make sure we don't miss anyone if they need help. Cheers!

