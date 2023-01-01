Rich text upload value is null

I am trying to add uploads to rich text field. But its value is null when inspecting node with upload type.

Thumbnail is visible in editor (screenshot 1), link below thumbnail opens popup of this upload. But then it returns result as following

{ children : [ { text : '' } ], type : 'upload' , value : null , relationTo : 'media' }

Upload collection has default settings.

Depth level in request params makes no difference (screenshot 2).

Why is it null and how to get url for this upload?