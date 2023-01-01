Rich text upload value is null

I am trying to add uploads to rich text field. But its value is null when inspecting node with upload type.
Thumbnail is visible in editor (screenshot 1), link below thumbnail opens popup of this upload. But then it returns result as following
{
children: [ { text: '' } ],
type: 'upload',
value: null,
relationTo: 'media'
}
Upload collection has default settings.
Depth level in request params makes no difference (screenshot 2).
Why is it null and how to get url for this upload?
Hey @arctomachine we'll get you an answer to this shortly! Stay tuned.
Looks like it was lack of read access on uploads collection
Ahh - so you got it sorted?
Yes, probably. It works in my current workflow now
great! Let us know if you run into anything else. We're trying to get through all our unanswered threads so that we make sure we don't miss anyone if they need help. Cheers!
