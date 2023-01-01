richt text elements

Has someone made a custom codeblock element to the rich text editor?

I wanted to trigger a leaf while adding the type and ended up with this

const ToolbarButton: React.FC<{ path: string }> = () => {

return (

<ElementButton format="code-block">

<LeafButton format="code">Code</LeafButton>

</ElementButton>

);

};

export default ToolbarButton;

wonder if this is a good practice solution at all.