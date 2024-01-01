Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Richtext Lexical: Relationship and Upload drawer doesn't open when I clicked it on the SlashMenu

default discord avatar
zakinadhif
3 days ago
2

Moving from Payload

^2.2.1

to

2.6.1

I found out that the existing upload element doesn't appear on the rich text editor when it should be, and the slashmenu item doesn't open the upload or the relationship drawer, I have upgraded the richtext-lexical plugin to the newest

0.5.2

but it doesn't seem to have any effect on the problem.



I tried isolating the problem by using a minimal lexical editor configuration (without any extension), yet the issue still persists. Confusingly, there's no error displayed on the browser developer's console. Which lead me to assume this is somekind of css problem, but after I removed any custom css additions which I have, it still doesn't solve the issue.



Does anyone happen to know what might be happening here?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 days ago

    Hey @Ooflamp 🇵🇸 are you able to put this in a reproducible repo and open an issue over at

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues

    please?

  • default discord avatar
    zakinadhif
    3 days ago

    I don't have the time this night, but I'll make one when I'm free



    And oh yeah it doesn't work too in Payload

    2.8.2

    which is weird



    For now I'll stay with Payload

    2.2.1

    and older version of richtext-lexical



    Ohh shit



    I might've found the problem



    I wrote this on my media collection



      admin: {
    enableRichTextLink: false,
    enableRichTextRelationship: false
  },


    Soo all this time that was the problem



    It doesn't seem clear to me that

    enableRichTextRelationship

    would affect the upload plugin 😂


    Which makes sense after I think about it, but maybe should be more explicit?

