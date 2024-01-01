Moving from Payload

^2.2.1

to

2.6.1

I found out that the existing upload element doesn't appear on the rich text editor when it should be, and the slashmenu item doesn't open the upload or the relationship drawer, I have upgraded the richtext-lexical plugin to the newest

0.5.2

but it doesn't seem to have any effect on the problem.

I tried isolating the problem by using a minimal lexical editor configuration (without any extension), yet the issue still persists. Confusingly, there's no error displayed on the browser developer's console. Which lead me to assume this is somekind of css problem, but after I removed any custom css additions which I have, it still doesn't solve the issue.

Does anyone happen to know what might be happening here?