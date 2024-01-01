Moving from Payload
^2.2.1
to
2.6.1
I found out that the existing upload element doesn't appear on the rich text editor when it should be, and the slashmenu item doesn't open the upload or the relationship drawer, I have upgraded the richtext-lexical plugin to the newest
0.5.2
but it doesn't seem to have any effect on the problem.
I tried isolating the problem by using a minimal lexical editor configuration (without any extension), yet the issue still persists. Confusingly, there's no error displayed on the browser developer's console. Which lead me to assume this is somekind of css problem, but after I removed any custom css additions which I have, it still doesn't solve the issue.
Does anyone happen to know what might be happening here?
Hey @Ooflamp 🇵🇸 are you able to put this in a reproducible repo and open an issue over athttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues
please?
I don't have the time this night, but I'll make one when I'm free
And oh yeah it doesn't work too in Payload
2.8.2
which is weird
For now I'll stay with Payload
2.2.1
and older version of richtext-lexical
Ohh shit
I might've found the problem
I wrote this on my media collection
admin: {
enableRichTextLink: false,
enableRichTextRelationship: false
},
Soo all this time that was the problem
It doesn't seem clear to me that
enableRichTextRelationship
would affect the upload plugin 😂
Which makes sense after I think about it, but maybe should be more explicit?
