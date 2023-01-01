Richtext media upload value returning null

Hey there! I have an issue where I query a document that has a richtext field, with an uploaded image within the richtext instance. However, the link value is returning null and I can't figure out why.

The Richtext field is configured like so:

{ name: 'richText', type: 'richText', admin: { upload: { collections: { media: { fields: [ { type: 'richText', name: 'caption', label: 'Caption', admin: { elements: [...elements], leaves: [...leaves], }, }, ], }, }, }, }, },

And my media collection looks like this:

const Media: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'media', upload: { disableLocalStorage: true, staticURL: '/media', staticDir: 'media', mimeTypes: ['image/*'], adminThumbnail: ({ doc }) => `https://westeroscraft.s3.amazonaws.com/media/images/${doc.filename}`, imageSizes: [ { height: 400, width: 400, crop: 'center', name: 'thumbnail', }, { width: 900, height: 450, crop: 'center', name: 'sixteenByNineMedium', }, ], }, fields: [], }

When I query, this is whats returned

"richText": [ { "type": "upload", "value": null, "relationTo": "media" }, ],

Any clarity on what I may be missing is appreciated!

Figured it out finally - needed to add read access on the collection