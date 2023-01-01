DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Richtext media upload value returning null

default discord avatar
geeberry
2 months ago
1

Hey there! I have an issue where I query a document that has a richtext field, with an uploaded image within the richtext instance. However, the link value is returning null and I can't figure out why.



The Richtext field is configured like so:



    {
      name: 'richText',
      type: 'richText',

      admin: {
        upload: {
          collections: {
            media: {
              fields: [
                {
                  type: 'richText',
                  name: 'caption',
                  label: 'Caption',
                  admin: {
                    elements: [...elements],
                    leaves: [...leaves],
                  },
                },
              ],
            },
          },
        },
      },
    },


And my media collection looks like this:



const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  upload: {
    disableLocalStorage: true,
    staticURL: '/media',
    staticDir: 'media',
    mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
    adminThumbnail: ({ doc }) =>
      `https://westeroscraft.s3.amazonaws.com/media/images/${doc.filename}`,
    imageSizes: [
      {
        height: 400,
        width: 400,
        crop: 'center',
        name: 'thumbnail',
      },
      {
        width: 900,
        height: 450,
        crop: 'center',
        name: 'sixteenByNineMedium',
      },
    ],
  },
  fields: [],
}


When I query, this is whats returned



 "richText": [
            {
              "type": "upload",
              "value": null,
              "relationTo": "media"
            },
          ],



Any clarity on what I may be missing is appreciated!



Figured it out finally - needed to add read access on the collection



{
slug: 'media',
  access: {
    read: () => true,
  },
}
