RichText -> Portable Text

default discord avatar
hades200082
3 weeks ago
1

Is there anything in Payload API or in what we receive from the API that can convert a richText field to "Portable Text" so something like

https://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext

could be used for rendering?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    Good morning @hades200082 - thanks for the question. Payload uses "Slate" as its rich text editor currentlly (others have been proposed). I personally do not know much about portabletext, but I did find a fiddle that may be relevant?



    Slate + Portabletext demo (Codesandbox) -

    https://codesandbox.io/s/portable-text-on-slate-proof-of-concept-l6xmo

    Let us know if you figure out anything cool!

