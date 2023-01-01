RichText -> Portable Text

Is there anything in Payload API or in what we receive from the API that can convert a richText field to "Portable Text" so something likehttps://github.com/portabletext/react-portabletext
could be used for rendering?
Good morning @hades200082 - thanks for the question. Payload uses "Slate" as its rich text editor currentlly (others have been proposed). I personally do not know much about portabletext, but I did find a fiddle that may be relevant?
Slate + Portabletext demo (Codesandbox) -https://codesandbox.io/s/portable-text-on-slate-proof-of-concept-l6xmo
Let us know if you figure out anything cool!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.