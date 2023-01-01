Running 2 servers at the same time

Hi. How can I run the Payload server as well as the Nextjs server locally, simultaneously?
host:3000 & 4000
I'd like to fetch Payload data for Nextjs server.
Hey @taun2160 are you using one of our frontend repos?
@taun2160 yes. I usually have nextjs and payload in two separate repositories. I run PayloadCMS on port 8000 and Next JS on Port 3000
Thanks. How do you run them together? When I run another one on a different port the other server stops (I guess it stops when I close VSCode and open the other repo? Sounds illogical?)
What you should do is have two terminal consoles open in VSCode, one in your root directory for the frontend, one in the root of the backend, and then you can run them simultaneously
@taun2160 what @seanzubrickas is correct.
