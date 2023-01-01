DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Running a daily script on the server

default discord avatar
sassycoder
4 weeks ago
2

Hi all!



For my payload cloud app I need to run a script once daily.



What would be the best way to go about doing this? Note that it needs

ts-node

to run.



Thanks in advance!

