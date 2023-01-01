Running a daily script on the server

Hi all!
For my payload cloud app I need to run a script once daily.
What would be the best way to go about doing this? Note that it needs
ts-node
to run.
Thanks in advance!
You can use node-cron to achieve this.https://github.com/kelektiv/node-cron
You can see an example here:
Note: On Pro tier, there are 2 instances of your app. In this case, you may need to do some extra logic to ensure that only one instance runs the cron.
