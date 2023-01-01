DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
running latest Auth cms

default discord avatar
.smalltalkman
3 weeks ago
10

[09:39:52] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!


[09:39:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...


[09:39:53] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin


[09:39:53] INFO (payload): ---- SEEDING DATABASE ----


ValidationError: The following field is invalid: roles


at beforeChange (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\node_modules\payload\src\fields\hooks\beforeChange\index.ts:52:11)


at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)


at create (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:175:29)


at seed (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\src\seed\index.ts:4:3)


at start (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\src\server.ts:30:5)

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @.smalltalkman Good morning! This error is saying that one of the fields is invalid on your collection. Could we please check out the collection config with the 'roles' field

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    3 weeks ago

    I did not write it. I am trying to run straight from the latest github repo.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    What repo specifically?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    I think they mean the Auth repo

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/auth/cms


    I could be wrong though



    Looking at the paths in their error

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    3 weeks ago
    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload

    very active

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @.smalltalkman I just pushed a fix for that example. Please pull from Payload and give it another shot



    Thank you for bringing it up here!

  • default discord avatar
    .smalltalkman
    3 weeks ago

    working well


    thanks

