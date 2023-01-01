running latest Auth cms

[09:39:52] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[09:39:52] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
[09:39:53] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: /admin
[09:39:53] INFO (payload): ---- SEEDING DATABASE ----
ValidationError: The following field is invalid: roles
at beforeChange (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\node_modules\payload\src\fields\hooks\beforeChange\index.ts:52:11)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
at create (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:175:29)
at seed (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\src\seed\index.ts:4:3)
at start (C:\Projects\payload\full\examples\auth\cms\src\server.ts:30:5)
@.smalltalkman Good morning! This error is saying that one of the fields is invalid on your collection. Could we please check out the collection config with the 'roles' field
I did not write it. I am trying to run straight from the latest github repo.
What repo specifically?
I think they mean the Auth repohttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/auth/cms
I could be wrong though
Looking at the paths in their error
very active
@.smalltalkman I just pushed a fix for that example. Please pull from Payload and give it another shot
Thank you for bringing it up here!
working well
thanks
