S3 Adapater tutorial for Digital Ocean Spaces

I am unable to get Spaces from Digital Ocean working with Payload.
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
import ServiceCategories from './collections/ServiceCategories';
import { cloudStorage } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage';
import { s3Adapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/s3';
const adapter = s3Adapter({
config: {
forcePathStyle: true,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT, // Configure for your provider
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
},
bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
})
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, ServiceCategories],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
'media': {
adapter
},
},
}),
],
})
S3_ENDPOINT=https://somethinghere.sfo3.digitaloceanspaces.com
S3_BUCKET=somebucketname
S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID=keynamehere
S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=DO1234
S3_REGION=sfo3
@joelcorey Good afternoon! Do you get a specific error back? Happy to help resolve!
"InvalidAccessKeyId"
my key name is "blah" or something similar... DO only give you an endpoint, a key name, and then the actual key
"It should just work" but I am dumb haha
Here is my config:
s3 adapter
const adapter = s3Adapter({
config: {
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
},
endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
},
bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
})
which looks the same as yours
OHH for your endpoint it should be just
https://sfo3.digitaloceanspaces.com
@joelcorey maybe it was your endpoint that was wrong?
DO doesnt mention this very clearly 🙄
Same error with the updated endpoint
Can the key id be text? Does it have to be a number?
the key id is a long generated alphanumeric string
shorter than the secret but similar otherwise
in all caps
Oh. I am for sure doing that wrong then. I put the keyname in. Where do I find the key id in Digital Ocean? I don't see it anywhere. I am aware that this is now not a problem with Payload.
let me crack open that old lawnmower
click on API in the menu on the left
then spaces keys
then you have a list of named key secretKey value pairs
so the key id is the key name?
the name is just for your info
no, the key ID is a generated one
id share it but its private haha
let me gen one
I understand lol. I see the actual key "DO005..." but no actual id field anywhere
you gen a new one and your interface looks like this
yeah so DO is your access ID and the string underneath is the secret, you can only see the secret upon initial generation
but you can always regenerate it
ooooooooooooooooooooh
Yep. 100% I am dumb.
Thanks!!
Next dumb question: How do I flare this as answered?
very top, next to search bar 3 dots -> edit tags
