S3 Adapater tutorial for Digital Ocean Spaces

I am unable to get Spaces from Digital Ocean working with Payload.

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config'; import path from 'path'; import Categories from './collections/Categories'; import Posts from './collections/Posts'; import Tags from './collections/Tags'; import Users from './collections/Users'; import Media from './collections/Media'; import ServiceCategories from './collections/ServiceCategories'; import { cloudStorage } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage'; import { s3Adapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/s3'; const adapter = s3Adapter({ config: { forcePathStyle: true, region: process.env.S3_REGION, endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT, // Configure for your provider credentials: { accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID, secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY, }, }, bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET, }) export default buildConfig({ serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000', admin: { user: Users.slug, }, collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, ServiceCategories], typescript: { outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'), }, graphQL: { schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'), }, plugins: [ cloudStorage({ collections: { 'media': { adapter }, }, }), ], })