S3 Adapater tutorial for Digital Ocean Spaces

default discord avatar
joelcorey
3 weeks ago
32

I am unable to get Spaces from Digital Ocean working with Payload.



import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
import ServiceCategories from './collections/ServiceCategories';
import { cloudStorage } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage';
import { s3Adapter } from '@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/s3';

const adapter = s3Adapter({
  config: {
    forcePathStyle: true,
    region: process.env.S3_REGION,
    endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT, // Configure for your provider
    credentials: {
      accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
      secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
    },
  },
  bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
})

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [Categories, Posts, Tags, Users, Media, ServiceCategories],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  plugins: [
    cloudStorage({
      collections: {
        'media': {
          adapter
        },
      },
    }),
  ],
})


S3_ENDPOINT=https://somethinghere.sfo3.digitaloceanspaces.com
S3_BUCKET=somebucketname
S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID=keynamehere
S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=DO1234
S3_REGION=sfo3
  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 weeks ago

    @joelcorey Good afternoon! Do you get a specific error back? Happy to help resolve!

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    3 weeks ago

    "InvalidAccessKeyId"



    my key name is "blah" or something similar... DO only give you an endpoint, a key name, and then the actual key



    "It should just work" but I am dumb haha

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    Here is my config:



    s3 adapter


    const adapter = s3Adapter({
  config: {
    credentials: {
      accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID,
      secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY,
    },
    endpoint: process.env.S3_ENDPOINT,
    region: process.env.S3_REGION,
  },
  bucket: process.env.S3_BUCKET,
})

    which looks the same as yours



    OHH for your endpoint it should be just

    https://sfo3.digitaloceanspaces.com


    @joelcorey maybe it was your endpoint that was wrong?



    DO doesnt mention this very clearly 🙄

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    3 weeks ago

    Same error with the updated endpoint



    Can the key id be text? Does it have to be a number?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    the key id is a long generated alphanumeric string



    shorter than the secret but similar otherwise



    in all caps

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    3 weeks ago

    Oh. I am for sure doing that wrong then. I put the keyname in. Where do I find the key id in Digital Ocean? I don't see it anywhere. I am aware that this is now not a problem with Payload.

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    let me crack open that old lawnmower



    click on API in the menu on the left



    then spaces keys



    then you have a list of named key secretKey value pairs

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    3 weeks ago

    so the key id is the key name?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    the name is just for your info



    no, the key ID is a generated one



    id share it but its private haha



    let me gen one

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    3 weeks ago

    I understand lol. I see the actual key "DO005..." but no actual id field anywhere

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    you gen a new one and your interface looks like this



    yeah so DO is your access ID and the string underneath is the secret, you can only see the secret upon initial generation



    but you can always regenerate it

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    3 weeks ago

    ooooooooooooooooooooh



    Yep. 100% I am dumb.



    Thanks!!



    Next dumb question: How do I flare this as answered?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 weeks ago

    very top, next to search bar 3 dots -> edit tags

