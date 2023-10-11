S3 + Crop in Payload 2 not working (plugin-cloud-storage)

Hey com,
i actually try to setup a s3 with payload 2.0 with the official plugin-cloud-storage.
The upload & delete actions works fine, but if a want to crop a image before -> it was not applied & when i try to change a image after the upload i get an error:
Browser console:
tsp.bundle.js:1 PATCH https://example.com/api/media/6d326bf0c3029e0bc19f6c02c?depth=0&fallback-locale=null&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bheight%5D=100&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bunit%5D=%25&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bwidth%5D=100&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bx%5D=0&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5By%5D=0&uploadEdits%5BfocalPoint%5D%5Bx%5D=50&uploadEdits%5BfocalPoint%5D%5By%5D=50 500 (Internal Server Error)
Log:
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475080331Z [15:35:37] ERROR (payload): Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/app/media/image.png'
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475128331Z at Object.openSync (node:fs:603:3)
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475134851Z at Object.readFileSync (node:fs:471:35)
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475139972Z at getFileByPath (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/getFileByPath.js:21:34)
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475144932Z at generateFileData (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/generateFileData.js:46:59)
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475149732Z at updateByID (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:101:106)
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475154572Z at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
2023-10-11T15:35:38.475159412Z at async updateByIDHandler (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/updateByID.js:35:21)
i think payload tries to get the file from local filesystem instead of from S3 server, have anyone a solution?
Have you set
disableLocalStorage: true
?
Was the working properly at one point or is this the first time you've tried to set it up?
Can you provide the code you're using to configure the plugin, without any sensitive info?
This is the first time i try to setup, im new to payload and getting started with 2.0 with the website template which i have upgraded to payload 2.0.4 with npm & actually --force installation. I remove the seed & eject stuff from payload & replaced all imports for the slate editor.
My config:
export default buildConfig({
admin: {
bundler: webpackBundler(),
user: Users.slug,
},
editor: slateEditor({}),
db: mongooseAdapter({
url: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
migrationDir: './src/payload/migrations',
}),
serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
collections: [Pages, Posts, Projects, Media, Categories, Users, Comments],
globals: [Settings, Header, Footer],
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
cors: [process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || ''].filter(Boolean),
csrf: [process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL || ''].filter(Boolean),
plugins: [
cloudStorage({
collections: {
media: {
disableLocalStorage: true,
adapter: s3Adapter({
config: {
endpoint: process.env.PAYLOAD_S3_ENDPOINT,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.PAYLOAD_S3_ACCESS_KEY,
secretAccessKey: process.env.PAYLOAD_S3_ACCESS_KEY_SECRET,
},
region: process.env.PAYLOAD_S3_REGION,
},
bucket: process.env.PAYLOAD_S3_BUCKET,
}),
},
},
}),
redirects({
collections: ['pages', 'posts'],
}),
nestedDocs({
collections: ['categories'],
}),
seo({
collections: ['pages', 'posts', 'projects'],
generateTitle,
uploadsCollection: 'media',
}),
],
})
@aws-sdk/client-s3: ^3.427.0
@aws-sdk/lib-storage: ^3.427.0
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage: ^1.0.19
I have already tried to remove the
upload
config from
media
collection, or set
disableLocalStorage
to
true
(in media collection to) but always without effect
Yep, there is an issue with this plugin, the source media is not resized or compressed. Only sizes set in
imagesSizes
are working
The source file: check at size on Payload and on S3
twice the sized announced, plus webp is just on the title, if you download locally the source image, it's still on jpg
@<Clement/> Bug being tracked here:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/issues/78
