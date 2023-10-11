S3 + Crop in Payload 2 not working (plugin-cloud-storage)

Hey com,

i actually try to setup a s3 with payload 2.0 with the official plugin-cloud-storage.

The upload & delete actions works fine, but if a want to crop a image before -> it was not applied & when i try to change a image after the upload i get an error:

Browser console:

tsp.bundle.js:1 PATCH https://example.com/api/media/6d326bf0c3029e0bc19f6c02c?depth=0&fallback-locale=null&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bheight%5D=100&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bunit%5D=%25&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bwidth%5D=100&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5Bx%5D=0&uploadEdits%5Bcrop%5D%5By%5D=0&uploadEdits%5BfocalPoint%5D%5Bx%5D=50&uploadEdits%5BfocalPoint%5D%5By%5D=50 500 (Internal Server Error)

Log:

2023-10-11T15:35:38.475080331Z [15:35:37] ERROR (payload): Error: ENOENT: no such file or directory, open '/app/media/image.png' 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475128331Z at Object.openSync (node:fs:603:3) 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475134851Z at Object.readFileSync (node:fs:471:35) 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475139972Z at getFileByPath (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/getFileByPath.js:21:34) 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475144932Z at generateFileData (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/uploads/generateFileData.js:46:59) 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475149732Z at updateByID (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/updateByID.js:101:106) 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475154572Z at process.processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) 2023-10-11T15:35:38.475159412Z at async updateByIDHandler (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/requestHandlers/updateByID.js:35:21)

i think payload tries to get the file from local filesystem instead of from S3 server, have anyone a solution?