Anyone know what this issue is and how I can solve? I'm trying to get a starter boilerplate going by removing the extra Payload website files. The last thing I remember doing is removing 'hero' fields. I don't understand how the sanitize.ts file got corrupted?

[10:59:05] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully! at sanitizeCollection (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\config\sanitize.ts:145:36) at F:\git\TaunDevs\payload

ode_modules\payload\src\config\sanitize.ts:29:99 at Array.map (<anonymous>) at sanitizeConfig (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload

ode_modules\payload\src\config\sanitize.ts:29:61) at buildConfig (F:\git\TaunDevs\payload

ode_modules\payload\src\config\build.ts:26:18) [nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...