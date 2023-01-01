DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Search in select field which is related to another collection

Prabhat
last month
We have a collection that has a field related to another collection. When I try to search in that dropdown, some items donot come. Is there something that can be done to make the search better?


e.g.


{
      name: 'Person',
      type: 'array',
      fields: [
        {
          name: 'id',
          type: 'relationship',
          relationTo: 'city',
          label: 'value',
          hasMany: true
        },
        {
          name: 'value',
          type: 'text',
          admin: {
            readOnly: true,
          }
        },
      ],
      admin: {
        components: {
          RowLabel: ({ data: { value } }: any) => {
            return value;
          },
        },
      },
    eddiedev
    last month

    bump i am having this same issue and created another post about it. @Prabhat any luck?

    Prabhat
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @eddiedev , this got resolved when I upgraded the version of payload. its running pretty smooth now with version

    1.10.2
    eddiedev
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @Prabhat ty will take a look

