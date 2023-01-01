Search in select field which is related to another collection

We have a collection that has a field related to another collection. When I try to search in that dropdown, some items donot come. Is there something that can be done to make the search better?
e.g.
{
name: 'Person',
type: 'array',
fields: [
{
name: 'id',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'city',
label: 'value',
hasMany: true
},
{
name: 'value',
type: 'text',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
}
},
],
admin: {
components: {
RowLabel: ({ data: { value } }: any) => {
return value;
},
},
},
bump i am having this same issue and created another post about it. @Prabhat any luck?
Hey @eddiedev , this got resolved when I upgraded the version of payload. its running pretty smooth now with version
1.10.2
Hey @Prabhat ty will take a look
