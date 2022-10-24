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Community Help

Search on a localized field (i.e.: slug) with fallback

default discord avatar
nomad.devlast year
2

Hello everyone, I hope you're fine! 🤗



I'm currently struggling to understand if it's an expected behavior or not. I have a Product collection including a slug (which is generated based on the name of the product).


I wanted to have localized slugs to match the name in the user's language. But if the content is not set in one language I was expecting to be able to find the product anyway with the slug in the fallback language.



Is that something that should work? 



  const product = await payload.find({
    collection: 'products',
    locale: 'fr',
    fallbackLocale: 'en',
    where: { slug: { equals: slug } },
    limit: 1,
  });


Or is that not really logical? How would you manage this case?


Thanks

A LOT!

🙏

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu0455last year

    Nope!

    fallbackLocale

    isn't really used in querying, only for the result transformation.


    I would have an array field like

    slugs

    with

    locale

    and

    value

    properties, with it you would be more free on querying. You should synchronize it with hooks with your

    slug

    .

  • default discord avatar
    nomad.devlast year

    Ouuuuh, smart and elegant! Indeed, I didn't think it this way!


    Thanks for the confirmation and the nice solution!

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