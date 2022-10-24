Hello everyone, I hope you're fine! 🤗

I'm currently struggling to understand if it's an expected behavior or not. I have a Product collection including a slug (which is generated based on the name of the product).

I wanted to have localized slugs to match the name in the user's language. But if the content is not set in one language I was expecting to be able to find the product anyway with the slug in the fallback language.

Is that something that should work?

const product = await payload.find({ collection: 'products', locale: 'fr', fallbackLocale: 'en', where: { slug: { equals: slug } }, limit: 1, });

Or is that not really logical? How would you manage this case?

Thanks

🙏