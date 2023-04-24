hello is it possible to implement searching functionality with graphql.
Yes, the "plural" version of the collections can accept a where clause like this:
but it's like an filter. i get all pages title that include abc keyword in title.
That is not the behavior that I'm seeing
Here is if I modify the above query
okay @denolfe it means i have to choose another way right?
No, you were claiming that you were getting "all pages title that include abc keyword", and I showed you that
equals
searches the field in its entirety
The
like
keyword instead of
equals
can be used for partial searches.
it's working 🤘
thanks a lot @denolfe for the help.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.