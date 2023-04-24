DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
searching functionality with graphql

default discord avatar
bhavikak
3 months ago
9

hello is it possible to implement searching functionality with graphql.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Yes, the "plural" version of the collections can accept a where clause like this:

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    but it's like an filter. i get all pages title that include abc keyword in title.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    That is not the behavior that I'm seeing



    Here is if I modify the above query

    CleanShot_2023-04-24_at_09.54.21.png
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    okay @denolfe it means i have to choose another way right?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    No, you were claiming that you were getting "all pages title that include abc keyword", and I showed you that

    equals

    searches the field in its entirety



    The

    like

    keyword instead of

    equals

    can be used for partial searches.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    it's working 🤘



    thanks a lot @denolfe for the help.

