Seed remote files

default discord avatar
francocdev
7 months ago
11

Hi, it's possible to seed data from a remote url?


I'm migrating a website with 50k+ posts to payload, but can't find a way to upload the images of each post with the previous url.


And also, I would like to know how to transform text build in plain html (Only <p> tags) to the format that require payload to seed the data.


Thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    7 months ago

    Yes, you can do this for sure



    you can write a simple node script to seed data using payload's local API



    and you can even upload files with the local api as well



    const payload = require('payload');

require('dotenv').config();

const {
  PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY,
  MONGO_URL,
} = process.env;

payload.init({
  secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY,
  mongoURL: MONGO_URL,
  local: true,
})

const seed = async () => {
  // fetch your documents
  const docs = await fetch('https://my-api.com').then(res => res.json())

  const promises = docs.map(async (doc) => {
    await payload.create({
      collection: 'docs',
      data: doc
    });
  })

  await Promise.all(promises)

  process.exit(0);
}

seed();


    something like that



    and then you'd call the script like

    node seed.js

    or whatever your file is called

  • default discord avatar
    francocdev
    7 months ago

    I understand the use of the local API, but I got problems to upload my old images to /media.


    Also I realize that the tree schema of rich content is really different from my old <p> website structure



    Sorry if I didn't communicate well on the first message. I'm not native, so it's probably unclear.

  • default discord avatar
    martin.rahbek
    7 months ago

    const result = await payload.create({


        collection: "media",


        data: {


          alt: "your alt description",


        },


        filePath: path.resolve(__dirname, "./assets/logo.png"),


      });



    You can transform your data at

    https://my-api.com/your-transform

    to fit payload cms.

  • default discord avatar
    francocdev
    7 months ago

    Thanks!

