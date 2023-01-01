Select cropping and focal point for image uploads

Ive worked a lot with Umbraco CMS which in many ways is a very nice cms. One thing it does very well is handling cropping of images, you basically create a new Media Picker as a datatype and give it unique cropping settings that only that specific picker will return, then you can chose focal points directly as you edit the image and get a realtime overview of how it will be cropped. You can then also change quality of the image by changing the quality attribute in the url.

In Payload it seems that you create cropping options which then takes place on every single image you manage in the media collection. And quality is a global setting as well.

Is what im mentioning possible as of now in a simple way? If not it would be a great addition 🙂