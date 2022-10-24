Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Select cropping and focal point for image uploads

default discord avatar
oloflarsson3 years ago
2

Ive worked a lot with Umbraco CMS which in many ways is a very nice cms. One thing it does very well is handling cropping of images, you basically create a new Media Picker as a datatype and give it unique cropping settings that only that specific picker will return, then you can chose focal points directly as you edit the image and get a realtime overview of how it will be cropped. You can then also change quality of the image by changing the quality attribute in the url.



In Payload it seems that you create cropping options which then takes place on every single image you manage in the media collection. And quality is a global setting as well.



Is what im mentioning possible as of now in a simple way? If not it would be a great addition 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    The ability to choose focal points and customize cropping option in the UI is not currently possible. That being said, we have big plans to revamp the upload UI to allow for all of the abilities you describe. No ETA yet, so stay tuned 👍



    Select cropping and focal point for image uploads



    We will likely repurpose this discussion:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/1397

    Feel free to add details in there

  • default discord avatar
    oloflarsson3 years ago

    Will do!

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.