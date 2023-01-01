Select options without GraphQL name validation

Hi,

I have a select field where I want the user to be able to select a time of day, in the format of '00:00', '00:30', etc. As the Payload documentation for the Select field specifies, this fails validation for GraphQL enumeration values.

Is there a workaround for this? Some option to make the select field less strict? I can think of several cases where you might want a "regular" HTML select field, without the Name validation.

I did also experiment with the Date field, but it transfers/saves the entire date-time, and that is not ideal for my use case.

I can use a text field with input validation instead, but that is arguably more work for the user.