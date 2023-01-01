'SelectInput' JSX type error

When trying to re-use the

SelectInput

component in my own custom admin component, I get this type error:

'SelectInput' cannot be used as a JSX component.

Its return type 'ReactElement<any, any>' is not a valid JSX element.

Type 'ReactElement<any, any>' is missing the following properties from type 'Element': tag, attrs, statets(2786)



From some googling, I think this may have something to do with conflicting React versions, or else some kind of issue with TypeScript not using the correct React version.

However, I only have one version of React present in my project and it's

^18.2.0

, the same as Payload CMS.

I also added the following to my package.json which did not seem to help:

"overrides" : { "react" : "^18.2.0" } , "resolutions" : { "react" : "^18.2.0" }

My tsconfig is as follows:

{ "compilerOptions" : { "allowJs" : true , "baseUrl" : "." , "esModuleInterop" : true , "lib" : [ "es2019" , "es2020.bigint" , "es2020.string" , "es2020.symbol.wellknown" ] , "jsx" : "react" , "module" : "commonjs" , "moduleResolution" : "node" , "noEmitOnError" : true , "outDir" : "./dist" , "paths" : { "bundles/*" : [ "bundles/*" ] , "lib/*" : [ "lib/*" ] , "combat/*" : [ "bundles/myelin-turn-combat/lib/*" ] , "types/*" : [ "types/*" ] , "payload/generated-types" : [ "./bundles/myelin-cms/payload-types.ts" ] , } , "pretty" : true , "resolveJsonModule" : true , "skipLibCheck" : true , "sourceMap" : true , "target" : "es2019" , "typeRoots" : [ "./node_modules/@types" ] } , "include" : [ "bundles" , "lib" , "node_modules/ranvier" , "config.json" , "server.ts" , "tests" , "payload.config.ts" ] , "//" : "The myelinPanel is built by Vite and has its own TSConfig" , "exclude" : [ "bundles/myelin-panel/src" , "bundles/myelin-panel/dist" ] , "ts-node" : { "require" : [ "tsconfig-paths/register" ] , "swc" : true } }

(note "jsx": "react")

And finally, the component where the error crops up is as follows (I didn't implement any custom behavior yet due to running into this issue right away):

const CustomSelect : React . FC < SelectInputProps > = ( props ) => { return ( < SelectInput { ...props } /> ); }

Something else I can add: I changed the file with the component from

tsx

to

jsx

and everything compiles fine and the Select field works. So it's 100% a types issue.