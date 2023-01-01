Send mail after save for each user-email in collection

Hello, this is my code right now, I've got all the emails, but I'm confused with setting up the nodemailer part. I have my own STMP server with SSL, port: 465. How would I go setting it up?

const Posts : CollectionConfig = { hooks : { afterChange : [ async (args) => { const emails = await payload . find ({ collection : "newsletter-emails" , where : { and : [ { unsub : { equals : false , }, }, ], }, limit : 9999 , }) . then ( ( res ) => res. docs ); }, ], }, }; export default Posts ;