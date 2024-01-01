SendVerificationEmail error

Hi there everyone!

I'm new to PayloadCMS and I'm trying to build a new webapp. I arrived at the step where I try to implement email verification, although I'm encountering a strange error I cannot understand... That's why I wanted to ask for your help!

I'm using resend and the custom NodeMailer transport (

).

Here is the following setup for email verification I have made :

Payload version : 2.5.0

I observe the following behaviour when the user is created (should I precise user is indeed created):

TypeError: req.get is not a function at sendVerificationEmail (C:\git\myapp

ode_modules\payload\src\auth\sendVerificationEmail.ts:35:36) at create (C:\git\myapp

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:269:28) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) ⨯ unhandledRejection: TypeError: req.get is not a function at sendVerificationEmail (C:\git\myapp

ode_modules\payload\src\auth\sendVerificationEmail.ts:35:36) at create (C:\git\myapp

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:269:28) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5) ⨯ unhandledRejection: TypeError: req.get is not a function at sendVerificationEmail (C:\git\myapp

ode_modules\payload\src\auth\sendVerificationEmail.ts:35:36) at create (C:\git\myapp

ode_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:269:28) at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)

Expected behaviour:

Email should be sent

It might be something very simple I missed!

Setup :

Transporter :

const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({ host: 'smtp.resend.com', secure: true, port: 465, auth: { user: 'resend', pass: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY, }, })

Payload init:

cached.promise = payload.init({ email: { transport: transporter, fromAddress: 'mymail@domain.mail', fromName: 'MyApp', }, secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET, local: initOptions?.express ? false : true, ...(initOptions || {}), })

User model:

const Users: CollectionConfig = { slug: "users", auth: { verify:{ generateEmailHTML: ({req, token, user}) => { // Use the token provided to allow your user to verify their account const url = `https://yourfrontend.com/verify?token=${token}` return `Hey ${user.email}, verify your email by clicking here: ${url}` } } }, access: { read: () => true, create: () => true, }, fields:[ { name: "role", defaultValue: "user", required: true, type: "select", options: [ {label: "Admin", value: "admin"}, {label: "User", value: "user"} ] }, { name: "username", required: true, type: "text" } ] }

nvm, I had to post this issue only to find out where the error was! Had an error when setting up the server URL in the buildConfig...