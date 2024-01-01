Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
SendVerificationEmail error

default discord avatar
zarenyth
last week

Hi there everyone!



I'm new to PayloadCMS and I'm trying to build a new webapp. I arrived at the step where I try to implement email verification, although I'm encountering a strange error I cannot understand... That's why I wanted to ask for your help!


I'm using resend and the custom NodeMailer transport (

https://payloadcms.com/docs/email/overview#use-a-custom-nodemailer-transport

).


Here is the following setup for email verification I have made :



Payload version : 2.5.0



I observe the following behaviour when the user is created (should I precise user is indeed created):


TypeError: req.get is not a function
    at sendVerificationEmail (C:\git\myapp\node_modules\payload\src\auth\sendVerificationEmail.ts:35:36)
    at create (C:\git\myapp\node_modules\payload\src\collections\operations\create.ts:269:28)
    at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:95:5)
Expected behaviour:


Email should be sent



It might be something very simple I missed!



Setup :



Transporter :


const transporter = nodemailer.createTransport({
  host: 'smtp.resend.com',
  secure: true,
  port: 465,
  auth: {
    user: 'resend',
    pass: process.env.RESEND_API_KEY,
  },
})


Payload init:


cached.promise = payload.init({
      email: {
        transport: transporter,
        fromAddress: 'mymail@domain.mail',
        fromName: 'MyApp',
      },
      secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
      local: initOptions?.express ? false : true,
      ...(initOptions || {}),
    })


User model:


const Users: CollectionConfig = {
    slug: "users",
    auth: {
        verify:{
            generateEmailHTML: ({req, token, user}) => {
                // Use the token provided to allow your user to verify their account
                const url = `https://yourfrontend.com/verify?token=${token}`
                return `Hey ${user.email}, verify your email by clicking here: ${url}`
            }
        }
    },
    access: {
        read: () => true,
        create: () => true,
    },
    fields:[
        {
            name: "role",
            defaultValue: "user",
            required: true,

            type: "select",
            options: [
                {label: "Admin", value: "admin"},
                {label: "User", value: "user"}
            ]
        },
        {
            name: "username",
            required: true,
            type: "text"
        }
    ]
}


nvm, I had to post this issue only to find out where the error was! Had an error when setting up the server URL in the buildConfig...

