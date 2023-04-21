separate nextjs + payload apps, or use the custom nextjs server?

I'm building out a website that that serves static content that will regularly change. there aren't any users, its just going to show posts, articles etc. I'm thinking either next js's ISG or opting for CSR since I want loading between pages to be fast and smooth. however I've been looking at payload's custom server (

) and wondering if this would be ideal? I'm a reasonably experienced developer, having used react + express + TS etc, and I've got the gist of payload, however I'm not very familiar with nextjs. I can't decide if i should have separate servers for payload + nextjs, or take advantage of the custom server. Anyone got any hints / tips / recommendations?