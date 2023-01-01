Serializing upload files in Rich Text Field

Hello!

I am using payload cms for my blog created in next.js. I have a problem downloading the image URL that I upload to AWS S3 in a Rich Text field.

The MongoDb query returns an object that contains the

id

of the image from the

media

table.

Currently, in the

serialize

component I created based on the docs on the frontend side sends a request to the api along with the id of the image, which returns me a

filename

from the media table.

Is there a simpler way to do this, to retrieve the

filename

immediately on the backend when querying to MongoDb?