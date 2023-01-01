I'm having a few issues with my CMS.

Pages is blank and doesn't display a Create New page button with any fields.

My Pages.ts file has errors with the imports because I deleted those components. Should the server say successful if these imports are causing issues? I have yet to test if Pages works smoothly when the imports are corrected, for now I'm curious why I'm not getting any errors.

I've removed the squigglies and it still returns no errors, but Pages doesn't have a button to create Pages.

import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types' import { isAdmin } from '../access/isAdmin' import { publishedOnly } from '../access/publishedOnly' import { ContentGrid } from '../blocks/ContentGrid' import { LinkGrid } from '../blocks/LinkGrid' import { MediaBlock } from '../blocks/Media' import { MediaContent } from '../blocks/MediaContent' import { fullTitle } from '../fields/fullTitle' import { slugField } from '../fields/slug' import { formatPreviewURL } from '../utilities/formatPreviewURL' import { regeneratePage } from '../utilities/regeneratePage' import { Content } from '../blocks/Content' export const Pages: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'pages', admin: { useAsTitle: 'fullTitle', preview: doc => formatPreviewURL('pages', doc), defaultColumns: ['fullTitle', 'slug', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt'], }, versions: { drafts: true, }, access: { create: isAdmin, read: publishedOnly, readVersions: isAdmin, update: isAdmin, delete: isAdmin, }, hooks: { afterChange: [ ({ req: { payload }, doc }) => { regeneratePage({ payload, collection: 'pages', doc, }) }, ], }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, fullTitle, { type: 'tabs', tabs: [ { label: 'Content', fields: [ { name: 'layout', type: 'blocks', required: true, blocks: [ Content, ContentGrid, LinkGrid, MediaBlock, MediaContent, ], }, ], }, ], }, slugField(), ], }

