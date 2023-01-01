DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Server TS isn't returning error when it should? Maybe? I don't know.

default discord avatar
taun2160
last month
5

I'm having a few issues with my CMS.


Pages is blank and doesn't display a Create New page button with any fields.


My Pages.ts file has errors with the imports because I deleted those components. Should the server say successful if these imports are causing issues? I have yet to test if Pages works smoothly when the imports are corrected, for now I'm curious why I'm not getting any errors.



I've removed the squigglies and it still returns no errors, but Pages doesn't have a button to create Pages.



 import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'

import { isAdmin } from '../access/isAdmin'
import { publishedOnly } from '../access/publishedOnly'
import { ContentGrid } from '../blocks/ContentGrid'
import { LinkGrid } from '../blocks/LinkGrid'
import { MediaBlock } from '../blocks/Media'
import { MediaContent } from '../blocks/MediaContent'
import { fullTitle } from '../fields/fullTitle'
import { slugField } from '../fields/slug'
import { formatPreviewURL } from '../utilities/formatPreviewURL'
import { regeneratePage } from '../utilities/regeneratePage'
import { Content } from '../blocks/Content'

export const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'pages',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'fullTitle',
    preview: doc => formatPreviewURL('pages', doc),
    defaultColumns: ['fullTitle', 'slug', 'createdAt', 'updatedAt'],
  },
  versions: {
    drafts: true,
  },
  access: {
    create: isAdmin,
    read: publishedOnly,
    readVersions: isAdmin,
    update: isAdmin,
    delete: isAdmin,
  },
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [
      ({ req: { payload }, doc }) => {
        regeneratePage({
          payload,
          collection: 'pages',
          doc,
        })
      },
    ],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    fullTitle,
    {
      type: 'tabs',
      tabs: [
        {
          label: 'Content',
          fields: [
            {
              name: 'layout',
              type: 'blocks',
              required: true,
              blocks: [
                Content,
                ContentGrid,
                LinkGrid,
                MediaBlock,
                MediaContent,
              ],
            },
          ],
        },
      ],
    },
    slugField(),
  ],
}




payloadconfig- 

import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import path from 'path';
import BlogCategories from './collections/BlogCategories';
import PortfolioCategories from './collections/PortfolioCategories';
import Posts from './collections/Posts';
import Tags from './collections/Tags';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
import Items from './collections/Items';
import { Footer } from './globals/Footer';
import { MainMenu } from './globals/MainMenu';
import { Pages } from './collections/Pages';

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: 'http://localhost:4000',
  admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
  },
  collections: [
 BlogCategories,
        PortfolioCategories,
        Posts,
        Tags,
        Users,
        Media,
        Items,
        Pages,
     ],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'payload-types.ts')
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
  },
  globals: [Footer, MainMenu],
});
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    last month

    are you logged in as an admin?



    the create button will not show if the user does not have create access

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.