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Community Help

Server url not setting properly on production

default discord avatar
geersing3 years ago
2

I have trouble getting the server url right on production. I have set the

serverUrl

property to

process.env.SERVER_URL || http://localhost:4000

. That env variable is also set inside the docker container to the production url. But when I open it is stuck on the first user screen having the popup loading in the middle.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    use the variable name

    process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL

    because if you don't prefix your env var with

    PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_

    , it won't be accessible in your admin panel



    if you

    do

    prefix it like that, we will automatically expose it for you

  • default discord avatar
    geersing3 years ago

    Yup, that fixes it. Thanks!

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