Server url not setting properly on production

I have trouble getting the server url right on production. I have set the
serverUrl
property to
process.env.SERVER_URL || http://localhost:4000
. That env variable is also set inside the docker container to the production url. But when I open it is stuck on the first user screen having the popup loading in the middle.
use the variable name
process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL
because if you don't prefix your env var with
PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_
, it won't be accessible in your admin panel
if youdo
prefix it like that, we will automatically expose it for you
Yup, that fixes it. Thanks!
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.