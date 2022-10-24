Serving images when Payload app is behind Google Cloud IAP

Pretty simple really - I have my website athttps://my.website
that is protected via IAP. Images are stored in Google Cloud Storage. I can upload and view images in admin just fine. My issue is that when the frontend requests
/_next/image?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.website%2Fapi%2Fmedia%2Ffile%2Fspacex-GDdRP7U5ct0-unsplash.jpg&w=3840&q=100
(simple example image), it fails and returns a
400 - The requested resource isn't a valid image
because, I presume, the SERVER is attempting to pull that URL, but the server does not have an active IAP session. Has anybody dealt with this or something similar before? Images all load and show perfectly fine in admin.
your read on the problem sounds correct. is it possible to authenticate to IAP with a service account on the server? i assume your frontend is hosted on vercel
alternatively you can configure payload to return your raw GCS urls directly instead of the
/api/media
proxy URL. you lose access control etc in this scenario but that's a quick and easy solution
first option seems possible
Access control is a none issue in this case so having Payload return the raw GCS urls is perfect. I had tried finding how to do that before bug couldn't - is this an option in the cloud storage plugin or elsewhere?
Looks like this can be done with an afterRead hook to rewrite the URL.
I like this approach.
I did it in such way to add a custom route.ts to deliver the file (thumbnails in my case) and call it with the give file.
I hope this helps if you need another approach.
In v2 there’s a first class way to do this by just specifying “disablePayloadAccessControl: true” in your adapter config. Then the file prop just points directly to the external asset. Not sure how to do it in v3
hey@923344261477457920
I have a similar issue, also storing my images in GCS, but my website is in Cloud Run. Images all load and show perfectly fine in admin. But return 400 in the frontend request. Im using v3 of payload, did you find out the solution? did it require to write custom Media components?
Curious if you could share the afterRead hook
thnaks in advance for helping!
No solution found here I'm afraid. We just decided to not use IAP but instead just use IP filtering to keep it private while we develop.
I see, thanks@923344261477457920
, I did a workaround to "fix" the 400, modifying the website example's Image media component, from assembling the src:
src = `${getClientSideURL()}${url}?cache=${cacheTag}`
to
src = `${url}?cache=${cacheTag}`
I havent seen yet implications of that change, but my website is pretty small, so anyways, I do some stuff in GCP, happy to find someone else using that one.
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