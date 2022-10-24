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Community Help

Serving images when Payload app is behind Google Cloud IAP

default discord avatar
bitammerlast year
7

Pretty simple really - I have my website at

https://my.website

that is protected via IAP. Images are stored in Google Cloud Storage. I can upload and view images in admin just fine. My issue is that when the frontend requests

/_next/image?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.website%2Fapi%2Fmedia%2Ffile%2Fspacex-GDdRP7U5ct0-unsplash.jpg&w=3840&q=100

(simple example image), it fails and returns a

400 - The requested resource isn't a valid image

because, I presume, the SERVER is attempting to pull that URL, but the server does not have an active IAP session. Has anybody dealt with this or something similar before? Images all load and show perfectly fine in admin.

  • default discord avatar
    wkd1079last year

    your read on the problem sounds correct. is it possible to authenticate to IAP with a service account on the server? i assume your frontend is hosted on vercel



    alternatively you can configure payload to return your raw GCS urls directly instead of the

    /api/media

    proxy URL. you lose access control etc in this scenario but that's a quick and easy solution



    first option seems possible



    https://cloud.google.com/iap/docs/service-accounts-external-identities

    https://cloud.google.com/iap/docs/authentication-howto
  • default discord avatar
    bitammerlast year

    Access control is a none issue in this case so having Payload return the raw GCS urls is perfect. I had tried finding how to do that before bug couldn't - is this an option in the cloud storage plugin or elsewhere?



    Looks like this can be done with an afterRead hook to rewrite the URL.

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    dracoblue23last year

    I like this approach.



    I did it in such way to add a custom route.ts to deliver the file (thumbnails in my case) and call it with the give file.



    https://gist.github.com/DracoBlue/d62b281dae26ce57f0a709fc971fced7

    I hope this helps if you need another approach.

  • default discord avatar
    wkd1079last year

    In v2 there’s a first class way to do this by just specifying “disablePayloadAccessControl: true” in your adapter config. Then the file prop just points directly to the external asset. Not sure how to do it in v3

  • default discord avatar
    samuelkblast year

    hey

    @923344261477457920

    I have a similar issue, also storing my images in GCS, but my website is in Cloud Run. Images all load and show perfectly fine in admin. But return 400 in the frontend request. Im using v3 of payload, did you find out the solution? did it require to write custom Media components?


    Curious if you could share the afterRead hook


    thnaks in advance for helping!

  • default discord avatar
    bitammerlast year

    No solution found here I'm afraid. We just decided to not use IAP but instead just use IP filtering to keep it private while we develop.

  • default discord avatar
    samuelkblast year

    I see, thanks

    @923344261477457920

    , I did a workaround to "fix" the 400, modifying the website example's Image media component, from assembling the src:


    src = `${getClientSideURL()}${url}?cache=${cacheTag}`


    to 


    src = `${url}?cache=${cacheTag}`

    I havent seen yet implications of that change, but my website is pretty small, so anyways, I do some stuff in GCP, happy to find someone else using that one.

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