Serving images when Payload app is behind Google Cloud IAP

Pretty simple really - I have my website at

that is protected via IAP. Images are stored in Google Cloud Storage. I can upload and view images in admin just fine. My issue is that when the frontend requests

/_next/image?url=https%3A%2F%2Fmy.website%2Fapi%2Fmedia%2Ffile%2Fspacex-GDdRP7U5ct0-unsplash.jpg&w=3840&q=100

(simple example image), it fails and returns a

400 - The requested resource isn't a valid image

because, I presume, the SERVER is attempting to pull that URL, but the server does not have an active IAP session. Has anybody dealt with this or something similar before? Images all load and show perfectly fine in admin.