Set a parent of a collection for listing pages

I'm facing an issue that the frontend doesn't really know the URL of listing elements if I use multiple languages with different "slug" fields.

Example URL structure

/en/round-trips/best-of-oman /de/rundreisen/... /fr/...

I also have a collection for the pages that could contain nested documents, but for detail pages (such as a roundtrip) I did not create a sub-page because it feels like double work

1. Create a page

2. Create the roundtrip

3. Go to the page and set the roundtrip as content

The problem occurs if I set links within PayloadCMS (e.g. via the richText field). The link doesn't know the parent URL.

Does anyone have an advise how I could solve it? For now, I'm maintaining a map that knows collection-to-url by language. But I run into some mistakes and I'm looking for a more robust way to solve the issue

I guess a virtual-field that calculates the canonical / or url would help but in order to have that, the collection itself needs know its "parent"