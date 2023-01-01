Setting the name of a collection

Currently the name defaults to the slug Blogcategories, I'd like to set the name Blog Categories?

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const BlogCategories: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'blogcategories', admin: { useAsTitle: 'name', }, access: { read: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, ], timestamps: false, }; export default BlogCategories;