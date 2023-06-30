Setup with Templates

Trying to setup Payload with Next JS. Using the template athttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-website
for the CMS and that works as expected. The NextJS template athttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs
throws an error when you try to hit the homepage. Looks to be a graphQL error.
@jmikrut tagging you at your request.
field name issue?
I did try to adjust that query but then everything 404s which is nice because the base 404 page does work so I can deduce that the Next project is functioning properly
Cannot query field 'formIntroContent' on type 'FormBlock'
If you replace that with the suggestion, does it work?
just introContent
Then everything 404s
Odd!
so, the 404 page comes up properly, but it does for the home page and 'posts'. (I seeded the database also to rule that out)
Hey @joebu23! Yea many have complained about this. The repo:https://github.com/payloadcms/template-website-nextjs
is still under construction and tbh we should have never publicized it. It's empty! BUT we have been hard at work getting a front-end built for that template. And going forward, we're actually building it directly into the Payload repo here:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/templates/website
Here's a similar conversation for more context:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1109510316175413338
We should have this finished up within a week or so. It's very far along, and I will do my best to post updates to these threads as I have them.
Yeah, I noticed it was empty but had what looked to be completed template in the dev branch.
Thank you for the help and the heads up!
Aha, ok that makes sense. That other thread I posted has some alternative resources for you to check out in the meantime.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.