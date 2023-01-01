Should I use the Next + Payload setup?

Hi - i'm confused regarding the templates downloaded with

npx create-payload-app

blank

downloads the regular node express app

website

and

e-commerce

uses a serverless

payload

+

nextjs

setup

while the old node express setup has been archived

I understand the

website

and

e-commerce

templates contain the front-end

But as I'm still learning I want to keep payload and the front end separate to avoid additional confusion for now

So my question is : should I use the

nextjs

serverless setup?

I can still use it with a remote front-end right?

My aim is to host it on a VPS, not on vercel