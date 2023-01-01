Should I use the Next + Payload setup?

Hi - i'm confused regarding the templates downloaded with
npx create-payload-app
blank
downloads the regular node express app
website
and
e-commerce
uses a serverless
payload
+
nextjs
setup
while the old node express setup has been archivedhttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce
I understand the
website
and
e-commerce
templates contain the front-end
But as I'm still learning I want to keep payload and the front end separate to avoid additional confusion for now
So my question is : should I use the
nextjs
serverless setup?
I can still use it with a remote front-end right?
My aim is to host it on a VPS, not on vercel
Hey @.wsz great question! If you simply want to use Payload as the backend and hook it up to your frontend of choice - I'd suggest you just start with the blank template. That will give you a compiled + packaged version of Payload.
You can just run
npx create-payload-app project-name -t blank
and that will get you in a good spot to move forward. Give that a shot and let us know if you need anything else.
You could always boot up one of the other templates and just remove the nextjs code / only keep the payload stuff. The front ends rely on payload but payload does not rely on the frontend
thanks for the suggestions 👍
I'm already running the blank standalone version which is working great
As I'm slowly starting to grasp the advantages of using the next+payload template, I would like to migrate progressively by building the front end of from scratch, by using
fetch()
as usual and progressively implementing local api calls
So I'd like to do what Jarrod suggested, but is there any downside to this method?
I've read here and there on the discord that the next+payload template wasn't stable yet
Also, can I make it work with the
pages router
instead of the
app router
? I tried removing the
/app dir
inserting a single
/pages/index.tsx
hello world page but got overwhelmed with crashes and errors
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.