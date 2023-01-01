SMTP email / gmail

I'm trying to send emails using gmail smtp, I already create a pass for my smtp account (setting 2step verification and pass). Do I need to do something else? 😅
This is my config
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
},
email: {
transportOptions: {
host: process.env.SMTP_HOST,
auth: {
user: process.env.SMTP_USER,
pass: process.env.SMTP_PASS,
},
port: 587,
secure: true, // use TLS
tls: {
// do not fail on invalid certs
rejectUnauthorized: false,
},
},
fromName: 'hello',
fromAddress: process.env.SMTP_FROM,
},
});
I'm getting this errors:
There is an error with the email configuration you have provided. Error: 4041A9DD01000000:error:0A00010B:SSL routines:ssl3_get_record:wrong version number:../deps/openssl/openssl/ssl/record/ssl3_record.c:355:
add service gmail, set secure to false and remove tls
transportOptions: {
service: "gmail",
host: process.env.SMTP_HOST,
auth: {
user: process.env.SMTP_USER,
pass: process.env.EMAIL_APP_PASS,
},
port: 587,
secure: false,
},
Google requires SSL on email going out of gmail:
If you connect using SSL or TLS, you can send email to anyone inside or outside of your organization using smtp.gmail.com as your SMTP server. This option requires you to authenticate with your Gmail or Google Workspace account and passwords
Thanks a lot! This works 🙂
