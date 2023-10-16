Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
So I'm using `@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage` an...

default discord avatar
Payload-Bot
last week
6

So I'm using

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

and when doing this in 1.0.19:


const storageAdapter = s3Adapter({
  config: {
    endpoint: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_API_ENDPOINT,
    region: process.env.S3_REGION,
    forcePathStyle: true,
    credentials: {
      accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID as string,
      secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY as string,
    },
  },
  bucket: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_BUCKET as string,
  acl: "public-read",
});
console.log(storageAdapter);

I get a function as storageAdapter but doing it in

1.1.1

I just get a empty object, so seems like

1.1.1

is broken? Has the way initing a storageAdapter changed?



Original message from @livog - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1162376402792882176 (in #general)
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last week

    @livog Nothing should have changed. Let me. Look into this. What version of Payload are you running?

  • default discord avatar
    livog
    last week

    Running

    2.0.5


    Running with:


    admin: {
    user: Users.slug,
    bundler: viteBundler(),
  },
editor: lexicalEditor({}),
  db: postgresAdapter({
    pool: {
      connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URL,
    },
  }),

    if that makes any difference

  • default discord avatar
    _mm__
    6 days ago

    @denolfe - experiencing a similar thing - the adapter is an empty object. I'm on



    payload@2.0.6

    and

    @payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage@1.1.1

    and using the viteBundler

    Screen_Shot_2023-10-16_at_9.35.28_AM.png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    If you swap to the webpack bundler, does it still occur?

  • default discord avatar
    _mm__
    6 days ago

    @denolfe - yup, have switched and adapter error disappears. good enough to get up and running again thanks!

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Okay, tracking this issue here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/issues/80
