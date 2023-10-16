So I'm using

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

and when doing this in 1.0.19:

const storageAdapter = s3Adapter ({ config : { endpoint : process. env . NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_API_ENDPOINT , region : process. env . S3_REGION , forcePathStyle : true , credentials : { accessKeyId : process. env . S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID as string , secretAccessKey : process. env . S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY as string , }, }, bucket : process. env . NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_BUCKET as string , acl : "public-read" , }); console . log (storageAdapter);

I get a function as storageAdapter but doing it in

1.1.1

I just get a empty object, so seems like

1.1.1

is broken? Has the way initing a storageAdapter changed?