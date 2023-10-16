So I'm using
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage
and when doing this in 1.0.19:
const storageAdapter = s3Adapter({
config: {
endpoint: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_API_ENDPOINT,
region: process.env.S3_REGION,
forcePathStyle: true,
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.S3_ACCESS_KEY_ID as string,
secretAccessKey: process.env.S3_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY as string,
},
},
bucket: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_S3_BUCKET as string,
acl: "public-read",
});
console.log(storageAdapter);
I get a function as storageAdapter but doing it in
1.1.1
I just get a empty object, so seems like
1.1.1
is broken? Has the way initing a storageAdapter changed?
@livog Nothing should have changed. Let me. Look into this. What version of Payload are you running?
Running
2.0.5
Running with:
admin: {
user: Users.slug,
bundler: viteBundler(),
},
editor: lexicalEditor({}),
db: postgresAdapter({
pool: {
connectionString: process.env.DATABASE_URL,
},
}),
if that makes any difference
@denolfe - experiencing a similar thing - the adapter is an empty object. I'm on
payload@2.0.6
and
@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage@1.1.1
and using the viteBundler
If you swap to the webpack bundler, does it still occur?
@denolfe - yup, have switched and adapter error disappears. good enough to get up and running again thanks!
Okay, tracking this issue here:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/issues/80
