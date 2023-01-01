Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
`Something went wrong` when doing a `fetch` on certain endpoints

default discord avatar
iaremarkus
2 days ago
3

👋



I can't work out why certain endpoints like

globals/settings

and

media

return data no problem, but others like

pages

or a custom

testimonials

one return a rather unhelpful

Something went wrong

error.



When browsing directly to these endpoints, they are fine. But when querying them from a NextJS project, they dont work..



Has anyone experienced this?



my access was set to

read: adminsOrPublished

which would make me think that its readable by admins, or when published?



but seems

fetch

is only able to get it when its set to

read: () => true
  • default discord avatar
    nclevenger
    2 days ago

    @iaremarkus did you need to set

    credentials: 'include'

    on your

    fetch

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    iaremarkus
    2 days ago

    not after setting read to true, no



    essentially makes it public, which is what i was after

  • default discord avatar
    nclevenger
    2 days ago

    ok

