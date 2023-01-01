`Something went wrong` when doing a `fetch` on certain endpoints

👋
I can't work out why certain endpoints like
globals/settings
and
media
return data no problem, but others like
pages
or a custom
testimonials
one return a rather unhelpful
Something went wrong
error.
When browsing directly to these endpoints, they are fine. But when querying them from a NextJS project, they dont work..
Has anyone experienced this?
my access was set to
read: adminsOrPublished
which would make me think that its readable by admins, or when published?
but seems
fetch
is only able to get it when its set to
read: () => true
@iaremarkus did you need to set
credentials: 'include'
on your
fetch
?
not after setting read to true, no
essentially makes it public, which is what i was after
ok
