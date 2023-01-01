`Something went wrong` when doing a `fetch` on certain endpoints

👋

I can't work out why certain endpoints like

globals/settings

and

media

return data no problem, but others like

pages

or a custom

testimonials

one return a rather unhelpful

Something went wrong

error.

When browsing directly to these endpoints, they are fine. But when querying them from a NextJS project, they dont work..

Has anyone experienced this?

my access was set to

read: adminsOrPublished

which would make me think that its readable by admins, or when published?

but seems

fetch

is only able to get it when its set to

read: () => true