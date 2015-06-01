C is on the top, it should be A
bugging
it seems the sorting also doesnt work on COntent and site
this happens when there is a pagination
Found the cause
can we somewhat change
the draft=true
to false
because this messes up the sort
sorting
when clicking it on payload
Sorting on collections doesn't work, messes up because of draft=true
draft=true results
draft=false resul;ts
fixes the alphabetical sorting
@Jed what version of payload are you on?
How do I check for the version?
we need to keep
draft: true
on that page, but this might be a bug with Payload, depending on which version you are on
to determine which version you've got installed, run
npm list payload
I have 1.6.15
try and update
yarn add payload
Alright
