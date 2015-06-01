DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Sorting on collections doesn't work, messes up because of draft=true

default discord avatar
Jed
4 months ago
29


C is on the top, it should be A



bugging







it seems the sorting also doesnt work on COntent and site



this happens when there is a pagination



Found the cause





can we somewhat change



the draft=true



to false



because this messes up the sort



sorting



when clicking it on payload



Sorting on collections doesn't work, messes up because of draft=true



draft=true results





draft=false resul;ts





fixes the alphabetical sorting

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    @Jed what version of payload are you on?

  • default discord avatar
    Jed
    4 months ago

    How do I check for the version?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    we need to keep

    draft: true

    on that page, but this might be a bug with Payload, depending on which version you are on



    to determine which version you've got installed, run

    npm list payload
  • default discord avatar
    Jed
    4 months ago

    I have 1.6.15



    image.png
  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    try and update



    yarn add payload
  • default discord avatar
    Jed
    4 months ago

    Alright

