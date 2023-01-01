Sorting on multiple fields?

Is it possible to sort by one field, then another when using the REST API?
In SQL terms I'm looking for the equivalent of
SORT BY FieldA DESC, FieldB ASC
Currently no. This would make a great addition. You can submit a feature request in our github discussions and we will assess the priority or somebody in the community can pick it up!
Feature request was made herehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/2089
- marking this thread as answered
I made a PR with thathttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3236
