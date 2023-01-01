DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Sorting on multiple fields?

default discord avatar
hades200082
7 months ago
3

Is it possible to sort by one field, then another when using the REST API?



In SQL terms I'm looking for the equivalent of

SORT BY FieldA DESC, FieldB ASC
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.