Hello everyone, I'm working on setting up payload in a nx-monorepo. I'm going the self-installation route by attaching payload to an existing express application but am getting a compilation error when starting the dev server.

Payload can't locate

payload.config.ts

. I'm thinkig it could be resolved if I could give payload a hint on where to locate the config file.

Here's a sample repo for review:

I've included screen caps of my source tree and the stacktrace I see.