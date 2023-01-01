Hello everyone, I'm working on setting up payload in a nx-monorepo. I'm going the self-installation route by attaching payload to an existing express application but am getting a compilation error when starting the dev server.
Payload can't locate
payload.config.ts
. I'm thinkig it could be resolved if I could give payload a hint on where to locate the config file.
Here's a sample repo for review:https://github.com/warren-sadler/payload-cms-nx
I've included screen caps of my source tree and the stacktrace I see.
@warrensadler That is defined in your package.json commands
or via ENV variable
"PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"
Check out your
.env
file first to see if changing it there fixes things
That did the trick @notchr , that was the solution! Now I'm facing some other issues getting payload to play nicely with NX. I appreciate your help!
