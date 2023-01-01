DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Specify where payload can find payload.config.ts

default discord avatar
warrensadler
4 weeks ago
5

Hello everyone, I'm working on setting up payload in a nx-monorepo. I'm going the self-installation route by attaching payload to an existing express application but am getting a compilation error when starting the dev server.



Payload can't locate

payload.config.ts

. I'm thinkig it could be resolved if I could give payload a hint on where to locate the config file.



Here's a sample repo for review:

https://github.com/warren-sadler/payload-cms-nx

I've included screen caps of my source tree and the stacktrace I see.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    @warrensadler That is defined in your package.json commands



    or via ENV variable



    "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH"



    Check out your

    .env

    file first to see if changing it there fixes things

  • default discord avatar
    warrensadler
    4 weeks ago

    That did the trick @notchr , that was the solution! Now I'm facing some other issues getting payload to play nicely with NX. I appreciate your help!

