Steps to merge NextJS with Payload

I want to merge a NextJS app with Payload into one application. I am aware of

, so I do believe this is possible. I don't have an s3 bucket to store media, but that shouldn't be a problem as the app will be hosted on a server (?).

Are there any resources on how to achieve this with an already existing NextJS project instead of having to rewrite everything with the demo?

If not, I'll just continue to keep things separate for the meantime. Nevertheless, I feel like this could be yet another huge advantage of using Payload. So if anyone can confirm this is possible, I'd love to figure this out and contribute to the wiki this month with instructions on how to achieve this for everyone's benefit. I unfortunately don't have the time to do this right away.

