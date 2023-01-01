Storing a boolean in user preferences

Has anyone ever done this successfully?

I'm having the following issue when I try to do it:

setPreference ( 'key' , true ); const preference = await getPreference ( 'key' ); console . log (preference, typeof preference); setPreference ( 'key' , false ); const preference = await getPreference ( 'key' ); console . log (preference, typeof preference);

Payload returns an object with a

value

property set to false instead of returning

false

. 🤔

I worked around it doing this:

const preference = await getPreference ( 'key' ); setPreference (preference && typeof preference === "boolean" );

But I'm wondering if this behavior is a bug or if it's working as intended. 🤔