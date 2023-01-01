DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Storing a boolean in user preferences

default discord avatar
tinouti
2 months ago
1

Has anyone ever done this successfully?



I'm having the following issue when I try to do it:



setPreference('key', true);
const preference = await getPreference('key');
console.log(preference, typeof preference); // true, boolean

setPreference('key', false);
const preference = await getPreference('key');
console.log(preference, typeof preference); // {value: false}, object


Payload returns an object with a

value

property set to false instead of returning

false

. 🤔



I worked around it doing this:


const preference = await getPreference('key');
setPreference(preference && typeof preference === "boolean");

But I'm wondering if this behavior is a bug or if it's working as intended. 🤔

