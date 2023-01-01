Stripe plugin sync stripeProperty options

I'd like to use the stripe plugin to sync the price of products between the payload ui and stripe. So that you can update the price of a product using the payload ui. The sync option in the stripe plugin looks to be able to do ithttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-stripe#sync
- but I am getting this error:
Failed to create new 'products' resource in Stripe: Received unknown parameter: price at new ExtendableError
My sync config looks like:
sync: [
{
collection: 'products',
stripeResourceType: 'products',
stripeResourceTypeSingular: 'product',
fields: [
{
fieldPath: 'price',
stripeProperty: 'price',
},
],
},
],
It is not liking the 'price' value there on the stripeProperty. It is typed to be string, what am I able to put in here and how do I know?
You actually want to look at the
default_price
linked to a
product
https://stripe.com/docs/api/products/object#product_object-default_price
Creating prices through the Stripe API is a bit convoluted with all of its options and validations. In an effort to avoid recreating the Stripe dashboard within Payload, we simply send the user to Stripe for that portion of the workflow. That being said, there likely is a way to get prices to sync as expected if you wanted to explore that more, but the level of complexity here is likely out of the scope for the the core plugin— unless this can be done elegantly.
For this reason, the e-commerce template syncs the price from Stripe as a raw JSON field in Payload using an
afterChange
hook. This way the front-end never has to make requests directly to Stripe, even for prices. Check it outhttps://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce/blob/main/src/collections/Products/hooks/beforeChange.ts
The plugin does auto-generate a link to Stripe, which will allow you to create your products firstwithout
a price, then navigate to Stripe for the remainder of the process. Stripe webhooks can be setup to catch and sync those updates back to Payload, like this:https://github.com/payloadcms/template-ecommerce/blob/main/src/stripe/webhooks/priceUpdated.ts
Thanks for coming back on this and explaining the setup/goal of the plugin. I realised this is not fully aligned with my project goal. The stripe pricing model is too restrictive for me, I need different prices based on different user roles, as well as having people in the payload admin panel that should manage products that are not supposed/allowed to go into stripe. Therefore I moved to managing everything (prices and so forth) inside of payload. Then I altered the checkout endpoint to create a PaymentIntent in stripe and just have people checkout using the returned token.
Do you see issues with this approach (other than kind of having recreated the stripe admin panel)?
I need different prices based on different user roles
You could still achieve this by defining multiple prices in Stripe for each product and syncing them all to Payload, then conditionally returning the correct price after reading the user's role from within a Payload hook. If you want to restrict users from interfacing with Stripe, you could simply hide the auto-generated link based on user roles and also not provide them with your Stripe login credentials.
Interesting, wasn't aware of this feature in Stripe. The issue is that users inside of Payload are managing product prices but should not go into Stripe.
Is there a benefit I am missing by only doing payment intents and not doing any product management in Stripe?
