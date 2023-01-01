Stripe plugin sync stripeProperty options

I'd like to use the stripe plugin to sync the price of products between the payload ui and stripe. So that you can update the price of a product using the payload ui. The sync option in the stripe plugin looks to be able to do it

- but I am getting this error:

Failed to create new 'products' resource in Stripe: Received unknown parameter: price at new ExtendableError

My sync config looks like:

sync: [ { collection: 'products', stripeResourceType: 'products', stripeResourceTypeSingular: 'product', fields: [ { fieldPath: 'price', stripeProperty: 'price', }, ], }, ],

It is not liking the 'price' value there on the stripeProperty. It is typed to be string, what am I able to put in here and how do I know?