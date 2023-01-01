I am getting this error when locally testing a Stripe webhook:

ERROR (payload): No signatures found matching the expected signature for payload. Are you passing the raw request body you received from Stripe? https://github.com/stripe/stripe-node#webhook-signing

I basically only use payment intents in Stripe and would like to sync succesful payments into payload.

I am using this webhook:

payment_intent.succeeded

.

When running the stripe forward command

stripe listen --forward-to localhost:8000/stripe/webhooks

And then triggering the webhook:

stripe trigger payment_intent.succeeded

The above error gets logged. Never is my function called in the plugin config. Does someone know what is up here?

Ahhh after banging my head into the keyboard for 3 hours I find the solution 5 mins after posting. It was logging some webhook secret upon starting the connection which needed to be added into the .env file.

How do I find this secret for production though?