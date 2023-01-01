Struggling to package React components inside a plugin

I've been working onhttps://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-dashboard-analytics
and trying to build out the logic for fetching analytics data via an API and then exposing it in the Payload admin panel via custom components. However I simply can't seem to be able to use any React hooks inside my custom components as I get a React error about invalid hook use. The component is herehttps://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-dashboard-analytics/blob/main/src/components/Charts/ViewsChart.tsx
I cross referenced my implementation with the SEO pluginhttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-seo
and the lexical plugin and for the life of me I can't seem to figure out where I'm going wrong.
I've attached a video showing how just one hook breaks the admin panel entirely.
@Alessio 🍣 @jmikrut any ideas?
I checked for duplicate or incorrect react versions, didn't find anything 😟
Edit: this similar error happens if I try to bundle a component in the
admin
panel directly like in
beforeDashboard
, didn't see any example of a plugin specifically dealing with that
well
from your vid i see this as strange:
this might be something to do with that ViewsChart component itself specifically
does the error go away if you completely remove the ViewsChart, even in the below function?
the first error, i have never seen before. But the second errors about invalid hooks, I see all the time. What is inside the
ViewsChart
component? Is it a library? Does it come with its own React version? If you type
yarn why react
do you have more than one copy installed?
generally i'd want to get to the bottom of why there are more than one react copies installed (which i am 99% confident is the problem here)
but another way you can fix this is if you just simply alias react and react-dom to ONE copy of react
example:
webpack: config => {
const newConfig = {
...config,
resolve: {
...(config.resolve || {}),
alias: {
...(config.resolve.alias || {}),
react: path.resolve(__dirname, '../node_modules/react'),
},
},
}
return newConfig
},
does anything speak against making that the standard for every single project?
kinda, because it can "obscure" issues that should otherwise be solved
but i'm not opposed to it
really you should not have to install multiple copies / different versions of react
I haven't been able to reproduce this first error actually...so I commented out all hooks within the component, and it renders fine with no react warnings or errors...that one might've been just during that compilation
The output of why react is
[1/4] Why do we have the module "react"...?
[2/4] Initialising dependency graph...
[3/4] Finding dependency...
[4/4] Calculating file sizes...
=> Found "react@18.2.0"
info Has been hoisted to "react"
info Reasons this module exists
- Specified in "devDependencies"
- Hoisted from "payload#react"
info Disk size without dependencies: "388KB"
info Disk size with unique dependencies: "420KB"
info Disk size with transitive dependencies: "448KB"
info Number of shared dependencies: 2
it's in your
devDependencies
?
you could probably remove it from there
that might be the cause
Removed it and still getting errors with the hooks
I find it odd because the seo plugin has
"peerDependencies": {
"payload": "^0.18.5 || ^1.0.0",
"react": "^16.8.0 || ^17.0.0 || ^18.0.0"
},
"devDependencies": {
"payload": "^1.0.9",
"react": "^18.0.0",
"typescript": "^4.5.5"
},
that's a good question
i would guess that in dev mode, that plugin does alias react
like, for local dev of the plugin itself
Omg yes
webpack: (config) => {
const newConfig = {
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
react: path.join(__dirname, "../node_modules/react"),
"react-dom": path.join(__dirname, "../node_modules/react-dom"),
payload: path.join(__dirname, "../node_modules/payload"),
},
},
};
return newConfig;
},
Except it aliases everything, this seems to fix it!
Thanks a lot!
