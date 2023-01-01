Struggling to package React components inside a plugin

I've been working on

and trying to build out the logic for fetching analytics data via an API and then exposing it in the Payload admin panel via custom components. However I simply can't seem to be able to use any React hooks inside my custom components as I get a React error about invalid hook use. The component is here

I cross referenced my implementation with the SEO plugin

and the lexical plugin and for the life of me I can't seem to figure out where I'm going wrong.

I've attached a video showing how just one hook breaks the admin panel entirely.

@Alessio 🍣 @jmikrut any ideas?

I checked for duplicate or incorrect react versions, didn't find anything 😟

Edit: this similar error happens if I try to bundle a component in the

admin

panel directly like in

beforeDashboard

, didn't see any example of a plugin specifically dealing with that