Stuck on another 404 Issue on prod

Hello all, trying to resolve an issue on prod where I cant access my payload Admin / API and I get a 404.
I replaced my domain with mywebsite.com in the following as an example:
in my payload config, serverURL: "https://mywesbite.com
"
Nginx:
server {
server_name mywebsite.com;
root /var/www/mywebsite.com;
#index index.html index.htm index.nginx-debian.html;
index index.html;
location /payload/ {
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
}
location /safsapi/ {
rewrite ^/safsapi/(.*)$ /$1 break;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:5000;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
}
location / {
root /var/www/mywebsite.com/client/dist/safs;
#root /client/dist/safs;
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.html;
#index index.html index.htm;
index index.html;
}
}
Previously I had no issues hitting /payload and /safsapi routes
Not sure if I accidently changed something while moving to prod
but everything looks the same
Update:
If I add an express route in payload to hit "/payload", I actually hit express and get a "Cannot get /payload"
But still getting 404's on payload api routes
@zubricks Anything look weird there?
Let me take a look through this config quick and see if anything looks off
With that proxy setup
I tried setting my routes
routes: {
api: '/payload/api',
admin: '/payload/admin',
graphQL: '/payload/graphql',
graphQLPlayground: '/payload/graphql-playground'
}
SOLUTION
TY to the amazing @noheadphones
if you have a reverse proxy
location /payload/ {
proxy_buffering off;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
}
proxy_buffering off;
must be set to off
(not sure why exactly, but noheadphones is genius)
interesting...good work!
Also
In my situation, if this helps anyone
I needed to add the following to my payload config
routes: {
api: '/payload/api',
admin: '/payload/admin',
graphQL: '/payload/graphql',
graphQLPlayground: '/payload/graphql-playground'
}
