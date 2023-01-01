Stuck on another 404 Issue on prod

Hello all, trying to resolve an issue on prod where I cant access my payload Admin / API and I get a 404.

I replaced my domain with mywebsite.com in the following as an example:

in my payload config, serverURL: "

"

Nginx:

server { server_name mywebsite.com; root /var/www/mywebsite.com; index index.html; location /payload/ { proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:3000; proxy_http_version 1 . 1 ; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade" ; } location /safsapi/ { rewrite ^/safsapi/(.*)$ / $1 break ; proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for ; proxy_set_header Host $host ; proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:5000; proxy_http_version 1 . 1 ; proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade ; proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade" ; } location / { root /var/www/mywebsite.com/client/dist/safs; try_files $uri $uri / /index.html; index index.html; } }

Previously I had no issues hitting /payload and /safsapi routes

Not sure if I accidently changed something while moving to prod

but everything looks the same

Update:

If I add an express route in payload to hit "/payload", I actually hit express and get a "Cannot get /payload"

But still getting 404's on payload api routes

@zubricks Anything look weird there?