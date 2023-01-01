Subscribe to DB changes in custom React components?

Hi all,

I'm wondering if there's a way to somehow subscribe to value updates either from the database or from the api? Essentially I'm trying to make a React component that only shows up if a specific checkbox field in a global is set to

true

. How would I go about doing this? Any ideas?

I can use a useFetch hook to fetch the data from the api, but then there's no way to "revalidate" that without polling which is why somehow I'd like to be able to hook into or subscribe to that value with my own custom React component.