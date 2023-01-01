Suggestions for syncing local / prod databases

Hi! If we are hosting payload ourselves are there any suggestions for how to manage publishing development data to a production environment? In our use case, we are planning to build our company website on top of payload cms but we would want to be able to make modifications to the website locally and then publish changes once finished (schema and data). I couldn't find any documentation on the recommended way to handle this process? I was thinking we may need to write a script to do a mongodump / mongorestore but if there is a better way, I'm keen to hear it! Cheers