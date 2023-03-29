Support for other Rich text / wysiwyg editors?

Hi! Are there any examples of using other rich text/wysiwyg editors with payloadcms or is the slate based one tightly coupled with payloadcms?
Thanks! 😄
@Alessio 🍣 madehttps://github.com/AlessioGr/payload-plugin-lexical
But I'm not sure it's a great option because...
It's not setup like a module
It's very large
Impressive though
there's been a LOT of progress regarding that though! Many parts of the plugin are completely modularized and customizable 😄
@Alessio 🍣 I did try it out the other day, 2 days ago? I couldn't get it setup correctly tbh
oh hm, what problem did you have exactly? Maybe I can make the set-up easier
I think a pattern like
npm i payload-lexical-editor etc
in the payload dir
and then an import
and it should work
to be prod ready
oh yeah you can't use that. Npm install is completely broken - you gotta just move it manually into your payload src and it'd work completely fine
but that poses the potential of bad deps
or dated
etc
what is broken with install
?
maybe i can help fix it
a bunch of CJS/esm errors, and I think some issues with scss. Additionally I think there's been some issues with modals when you install it.
Would be really great if you could look into that, I'm really not sure how to fix that
Thanks! I'll read about that one 😄
@Alessio 🍣 Do you know if lexical has support for layout/columns? for example a button which create 2 columns that are 50% each and lets you put content in each column?
Screenshot is example from keystone editor which is what im looking for
hm that, it can't do yet. It can do left/center/right aligns. And you could technically use tables for that kind of layout. But nothing specifically for that yet
it for surewould
be possible with lexical itself with a custom node!
@Alessio 🍣 Is lexical the top competitor to slate?
I'm down to help fix the module
Ok thanks! Yeah i guess it could be done in the slate.js based one aswell with a little custom code
but want to confirm theres not a better option
Yep, in my opinion it's the best & latest when it comes to pure richtext. DX is a lot better
OK cool good to know
next would come tiptap/prosemirror but I'd definitely prefer slate or lexical over that, as it's more dated
Want to start a thread for resolving those npm issues? If you can get me to the part with the issue, I can dive into it a bit
Or we can just keep it going here
Sure, would definitely really appreciate it! Been just getting headaches with getting npm to work myself to the point where I'm having more hopes with just waiting for my plugin to be integrated into the payload core eventually 😅
oh ill make a new one
