Hello guys, I running out ideas troubleshoot the issue. The server were running fine before migrate to V2, already followed all the guides and replaced following .
Even if i matching the packages.json to the public demo to test out, but still encounter the same issue, if i running fresh from public-demo , it was fine.
Tried remove node_modules and install again, it was the same issue.
Let me know if you guys have any solutions the resolve, thanks.
SWC ERROR: Unable to Run server after upgraded Payload V2
Got a solution for that here:https://discordapp.com/channels/967097582721572934/1102950643259424828/1160984072143785984
Hi. Sorry for bothering as i'm still having the error, deleted node_modules and packages_lock, reinstall via pnpm. Previously were running on npm. Its like some kind of conflict on resolving the modules.
I got solved by manually replacing node_module @swc from proper functioning fresh demo payload init to my existing payload without needed to use pnpm .
