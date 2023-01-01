Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
SWC ERROR: Unable to Run server after upgraded Payload V2

default discord avatar
darrenk29
6 days ago
2

Hello guys, I running out ideas troubleshoot the issue. The server were running fine before migrate to V2, already followed all the guides and replaced following .


Even if i matching the packages.json to the public demo to test out, but still encounter the same issue, if i running fresh from public-demo , it was fine.



Tried remove node_modules and install again, it was the same issue.


Let me know if you guys have any solutions the resolve, thanks.



  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    5 days ago

    Got a solution for that here:

    https://discordapp.com/channels/967097582721572934/1102950643259424828/1160984072143785984
  • default discord avatar
    darrenk29
    5 days ago

    Hi. Sorry for bothering as i'm still having the error, deleted node_modules and packages_lock, reinstall via pnpm. Previously were running on npm. Its like some kind of conflict on resolving the modules.



    I got solved by manually replacing node_module @swc from proper functioning fresh demo payload init to my existing payload without needed to use pnpm .

    image.png
