Hello guys, I running out ideas troubleshoot the issue. The server were running fine before migrate to V2, already followed all the guides and replaced following .

Even if i matching the packages.json to the public demo to test out, but still encounter the same issue, if i running fresh from public-demo , it was fine.

Tried remove node_modules and install again, it was the same issue.

Let me know if you guys have any solutions the resolve, thanks.

SWC ERROR: Unable to Run server after upgraded Payload V2