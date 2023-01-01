DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Switching between s3 and local media files

dragos.nedelcu
5 months ago
hey 👋 I am currently using plugin-cloud-storage and searched for an answer in docs, issues and here, but can't find a solution to switch on using local media files when I am working on my local machine. Did anyone solved this?

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    The easiest way to do this would be to have an environment variables that is referenced inside your payload config, then conditionally use the plugin. Something similar can be seen here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/dev/src/payload.config.ts
    dragos.nedelcu
    5 months ago

    tried that, unfortunately it doesn't work 😦 ended up using minio to replicate s3 on my local machine. It works okay like that.

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Interesting, I don't see any reason why that wouldn't work. Glad you were able to find a solution 👍

    Migu
    5 months ago

    We managed to have S3 on production and local files on dev simply with this; basically it’ll send an empty object on dev so the plugin doesn’t throw an error



    cloudStorage({
    collections: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'development' && {
        media: {
            adapter,
        },
    },
}),
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    yep



    @Migu that is the move

